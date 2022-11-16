Kymberly Herrin dead: Ghostbusters’ ‘sex scene’ star dies aged 65

Kymberly Herrin’s death has just been announced by the Santa Barbara News-Press. She reportedly died peacefully in her Californian home on October 28.

Kymberly’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed, although the Daily Star reported that the actress had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fans of the late model and actress have flooded social media with messages of grief and love to her family.

Kymberly’s obituary on the Santa Barbara News-Press implored that mourners make a donation “in Kym’s memory”.

The obituary read: “If you are so moved, please make a donation in Kym’s memory to the American Cancer Society to further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.”