Kymberly Herrin dead: Ghostbusters’ ‘sex scene’ star dies aged 65

Kymberly Herrin’s death has just been announced by the Santa Barbara News-Press. She reportedly died peacefully in her Californian home on October 28.
Kymberly’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed, although the Daily Star reported that the actress had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Fans of the late model and actress have flooded social media with messages of grief and love to her family.
Kymberly’s obituary on the Santa Barbara News-Press implored that mourners make a donation “in Kym’s memory”.
The obituary read: “If you are so moved, please make a donation in Kym’s memory to the American Cancer Society to further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.”
Kymberly is survived by her mother, brother, nieces, nephews and “numerous” grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
The article concluded: “Kymberly will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her.”
Although Kymberly reportedly died on October 28 it is currently unclear why her death has only just been announced.
The Hollywood star was most well known for her role as the dream ghost in the film classic Ghostbusters.
Kymberly played the seductive apparition in the iconic raunchy scene with Dan Aykroyd’s character Ray Stantz.
Outside of cinema, Kymberly was an established model with a lengthy career as a Playboy playmate.
She was even crowned Playmate of the Month in the March 1981 issue.
Kymberly appeared on the covers of multiple other Playboy magazines throughout the 1980s.
Her versatile modelling skills also saw her posing for high-end fashion brands like Ralph Lauren.
Her modelling fame also garnered Kymberly a role in Beverly Hills Cop II in 1987, adequately cast as a Playboy Playmate.
One fan noted on Twitter: “Gone, but not forgotten. She will always be everyone’s Dream Ghost.”
Kymberly’s niece, Theresa Ramirez posted a heartbreaking photo of the star, along with her two late sisters.
