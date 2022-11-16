La Brea delayed: Season 2 set for lengthy hiatus

Ahead of the season two premiere, Executive Producer David Appelbaum teased: “We’re going to be putting characters in different worlds moving into season two.

“There are going to be a lot of unexpected surprises that will happen at the end of the finale that is going to put our characters in a lot of different places.

“But also, we’re going to retain a lot of what we saw in season one,” he told fans at Comic-Con Special Event [via Deadline].

La Brea season 2 returns to NBC on Tuesday, January 31. A UK release date has yet to be announced.