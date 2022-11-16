Lebanon tennis player hailed for refusing to face Israel opponent

The Gaza-based Anti-Normalisation Campaign yesterday welcomed Lebanese tennis player Mohamed Ataya’s decision to withdraw from the Cyprus International Championship so as not to face an Israeli opponent.

The organsiation said the athlete’s withdrawal reflects the rejection of the great Lebanese people, and all Arab peoples, to normalise with the Israeli occupation, and standing up against the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the defenseless Palestinian people.

It commended the player, saying he joined a long list of honourable heroes who refuse normalisation in response to the call to boycott the Israeli occupation.

It called on all Arab and Islamic bodies and institutions to boycott the Israeli occupation in all arenas, with the aim of isolating it, until it respects the rights and demands of the Palestinian people for liberation.

