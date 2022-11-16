Lexington police identify man fatally shot on Yellowstone Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

11/15/22, 3:18 p.m.

The man fatally shot has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Walker.

His death has been listed as homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.

11/15/22, 10:40 a.m.

A man has died after being fatally shot Tuesday morning on Yellowstone Parkway.

According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Yellowstone Parkway for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect left before officers arrived.

The Fayette County coroner will release the victim’s name.