Lily-Rose Depp defends her silence on dad Johnny and Amber’s trial

Being the child of such a high-profile pair, her desire of privacy doesn’t come as a surprise.

From a young age, she said her parents tried their best to protect her and Jack from the limelight, but acknowledged her family life was different.

She added: “I know my childhood didn’t look like everybody’s childhood, and it’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know,” she added to Elle Magazine.

Lily followed in her parents’ showbiz footsteps and got her first acting role in Tusk back in 2014.