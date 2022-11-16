Lily-Rose Depp Responded To People On The Internet Calling Her A “Nepotism Baby”

Despite Lily-Rose Depp trying to make a name for herself in Hollywood, some people just can’t get past her last name.
In a recent interview with Elle, Lily-Rose responded to allegations that she got a jumpstart in her career solely because she’s the offspring of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.
“The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff,” Lily-Rose told Elle. “People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there. I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part.”
“The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”
Saying “people on the internet care” is definitely an understatement, because a quick search on Twitter will show a string of tweets calling her a “nepotism baby,” like this one:
And this one:
But according to Lily-Rose, conversations and criticism about nepotism don’t seem to follow men in Hollywood as much as women.
“It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense.”
“If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.’”
She added that she doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that women get this label forced upon them more than men.
But despite how anyone feels, Lily Rose still remains booked and busy. You can catch her in the upcoming HBO series The Idol alongside The Weeknd and Den Levy, which premieres in 2023.
