Lionel Richie tickets – Here’s when The Cambridge Club tickets drop


Lionel Richie has been announced as the headliner for The Cambridge Club festival 2023. The amazing annual event has just released the star-studded line-up for its June 2023 experience, and on top of Richie at the front of the queue, The Cambridge Club will be seeing the likes of Grace Jones, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Billy Ocean playing – to name just a few. Tickets go on sale within a matter of hours, so act fast if you want to attend the “glitterball of festivals” next year.

When do The Cambridge Club tickets come out?

Presale tickets for The Cambridge Club go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10am.

There are two separate batches of presale tickets for the festival, which run from Friday, June 09, to Sunday, June 11, 2023

The first is The Cambridge Club’s Pre-Registered Presale. Punters will be able to grab these tickets if they have already signed up to The Cambridge Club’s website and mailing list.

The second lot of presale tickets comes from Ticketmaster. The retailer usually offers out their own presale events through their mailing list – so sign up now if you haven’t already.

General onsale tickets for The Cambridge Club go live on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10am.

The staggering three-day event, headed up by the iconic Dancing on the Ceiling star Richie, is being held at Childerley Orchard, just “ten minutes outside of Cambridge”.

This wonderful festival is packed full with dozens of artists spread across a weekend guaranteed to be filled with grooves.

For seasoned festival-goers, camping tickets are available for the weekend, which come in all kinds of styles.

Attendees will be able to choose from pre-pitched tents and glamping to bring-your-own tents, allowing everyone to festival in their own perfect way.

And if you aren’t looking to watch Lionel Richie or Grace Jones, there are a lot of options available. The festival also boasts three stages this year: The Discovery Den, The Imagination Station and The Auditorium of Intrigue.

With each stage offering different styles and vibes throughout the event, there will surely be a place for everyone to enjoy.

The Cambridge Club Festival Line-up – June 09-11 2023

MAIN STAGE

Lionel Richie

Grace Jones

Kool & The Gang

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Billy Ocean

Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems

Craig Charles

Odyssey

Lemar

Mica Millar

Uncle Funk’s Disco

Inferno

DISCOVERY DEN

Fat Tony

Jodie Harsh

Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy

Denise Van Outen

WAZE

Bestley

ABBA Disco Wonderland

Twisted Time Machine

Chris Jammer

DJ Chris Brown

Heavy Soul

Banger Hour

LoveTime Guarantee

Huns n Roses

AFTER DARK

Eats Everything

Dan Shake

The London Disco Society

Rumours Have It: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Stuart Banks

Banger Hour presents: BANGATHON!

IMAGINATION STATION

Dick & Dom

The Rainbow Collection

Tootles & Nibs

AUDITORIUM OF INTRIGUE

Ed Byrne

Andrew Maxwell

Emmanuel Sonubi

Glenn Wool

Ninia Benjamin

Andy Askins

Cerys Nelmes

Paul Thorne

Kazeem Jamal

Kate Williams

GROOVY GOINGS-ON

Bongo’s Bingo  

Twisted Time Machine’s Temporal Tournament

Disco Dodgems

Cham-painting

Judy’s Vintage Fair

Giant Cambridge vs Oxford Showdown

Axe-throwing

Retro Arcade

Pimp My Punt Exhibition

Boogie Bowling



