Lionel Richie tickets – Here’s when The Cambridge Club tickets drop





Lionel Richie has been announced as the headliner for The Cambridge Club festival 2023. The amazing annual event has just released the star-studded line-up for its June 2023 experience, and on top of Richie at the front of the queue, The Cambridge Club will be seeing the likes of Grace Jones, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Billy Ocean playing – to name just a few. Tickets go on sale within a matter of hours, so act fast if you want to attend the “glitterball of festivals” next year.

When do The Cambridge Club tickets come out? Presale tickets for The Cambridge Club go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10am. There are two separate batches of presale tickets for the festival, which run from Friday, June 09, to Sunday, June 11, 2023 The first is The Cambridge Club’s Pre-Registered Presale. Punters will be able to grab these tickets if they have already signed up to The Cambridge Club’s website and mailing list. Buy The Cambridge Club Presale tickets here The second lot of presale tickets comes from Ticketmaster. The retailer usually offers out their own presale events through their mailing list – so sign up now if you haven’t already. Buy Ticketmaster presale tickets here

Scroll down for a full list of The Cambridge Club line-up General onsale tickets for The Cambridge Club go live on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10am. The staggering three-day event, headed up by the iconic Dancing on the Ceiling star Richie, is being held at Childerley Orchard, just “ten minutes outside of Cambridge”. This wonderful festival is packed full with dozens of artists spread across a weekend guaranteed to be filled with grooves. For seasoned festival-goers, camping tickets are available for the weekend, which come in all kinds of styles.

Attendees will be able to choose from pre-pitched tents and glamping to bring-your-own tents, allowing everyone to festival in their own perfect way. And if you aren’t looking to watch Lionel Richie or Grace Jones, there are a lot of options available. The festival also boasts three stages this year: The Discovery Den, The Imagination Station and The Auditorium of Intrigue. With each stage offering different styles and vibes throughout the event, there will surely be a place for everyone to enjoy. Buy The Cambridge Club tickets here Scroll down for a full list of The Cambridge Club line-up.

The Cambridge Club Festival Line-up – June 09-11 2023 MAIN STAGE Lionel Richie Grace Jones Kool & The Gang Sophie Ellis-Bextor Billy Ocean Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems Craig Charles Odyssey Lemar Mica Millar Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno DISCOVERY DEN Fat Tony Jodie Harsh Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy Denise Van Outen WAZE Bestley ABBA Disco Wonderland Twisted Time Machine Chris Jammer DJ Chris Brown Heavy Soul Banger Hour LoveTime Guarantee Huns n Roses AFTER DARK Eats Everything Dan Shake The London Disco Society Rumours Have It: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Stuart Banks Banger Hour presents: BANGATHON! IMAGINATION STATION Dick & Dom The Rainbow Collection Tootles & Nibs AUDITORIUM OF INTRIGUE Ed Byrne Andrew Maxwell Emmanuel Sonubi Glenn Wool Ninia Benjamin Andy Askins Cerys Nelmes Paul Thorne Kazeem Jamal Kate Williams GROOVY GOINGS-ON Bongo’s Bingo Twisted Time Machine’s Temporal Tournament Disco Dodgems Cham-painting Judy’s Vintage Fair Giant Cambridge vs Oxford Showdown Axe-throwing Retro Arcade Pimp My Punt Exhibition Boogie Bowling

Like Loading...