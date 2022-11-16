Lionsgate Picks Up Streets Of Rage Movie From John Wick Writer – Report

Sega’s movie adaptation of Streets of Rage written by John Wick’s Derek Kolstad has reportedly found a distributor. According to Deadline, Lionsgate has acquired the project, though it’s not yet known when production will start or any casting highlights.

The Streets of Rage movie was first announced back in April this year. The Streets of Rage series dates back to 1991 with its debut for Sega Genesis. The latest installment in the beat ’em up franchise was 2020’s Streets of Rage 4. The John Wick series is known for its excellent combat sequences, so fans may be happy to learn Kolstad is working on another action-oriented property next. dj2 Entertainment, the production company behind Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog movie series as well as the upcoming It Takes Two and Disco Elysium projects, is producing the Streets of Rage film.

Kolstad isn’t the only John Wick alum taking on a video game property. Director Chad Stahelski is making a Ghost of Tsushima film for Sony, and the movie recently brought on writer Takashi Doscher.

Kolstad is no stranger to video game adaptations, as way back in 2017 he was brought onboard to write and produce a proposed TV series based on the Hitman video game series. In 2019, he was also brought on to write and produce a live-action film adaptation of the Just Cause game franchise.