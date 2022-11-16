Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage

Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage.

The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.

They face Spurs first on Sunday January 15, before welcoming Man Utd to the Emirates a week later. Both matches will kick-off at 4.30pm.

Tottenham’s trip to Fulham on January 23 will also be shown live on Monday Night Football as Newcastle also feature twice in their push for the top four.

They will welcome Marco Silva’s Fulham on Sunday January 15, with kick-off at 2pm, before a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday January 21. Kick-off will be at 5.30pm.

Leeds and Brentford – who face each other on Sunday January 22 – have also had two games selected for Sky Sports coverage.

Newly announced live on Sky games in January…

Friday January 13: Aston Villa vs Leeds – kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 14: Brentford vs Bournemouth – kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 15: Newcastle vs Fulham – kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 15: Tottenham vs Arsenal – kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday January 21: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle – kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 22: Leeds vs Brentford – kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 22: Arsenal vs Manchester United – kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 23: Fulham vs Tottenham – kick-off 8pm

Confirmed Premier League matches live on Sky Sports

December 30

Liverpool vs Leicester – kick-off 8pm

December 31

Brighton vs Arsenal – kick-off 5.30pm

January 1

Tottenham vs Aston Villa – kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea – kick-off 4.30pm

January 2

Brentford vs Liverpool – kick-off 5.30pm

January 3

Arsenal vs Newcastle – kick-off 8pm

January 4

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham – kick-off 8pm

January 5

Chelsea vs Man City – kick-off 8pm

January 13

Aston Villa vs Leeds – kick-off 8pm

January 14

Brentford vs Bournemouth – kick-off 5.30pm

January 15

Newcastle vs Fulham – kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal – kick-off 4.30pm

January 21

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle – kick-off 5.30pm

January 22

Leeds vs Brentford – kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Manchester United – kick-off 4.30pm

January 23

Fulham vs Tottenham – kick-off 8pm

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League’s final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

