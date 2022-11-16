Categories
Love Island’s Dami & Indiyah reveal huge new relationship milestone


LOVE Island’s Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack have revealed they’re moving in together next week.

The couple, who were finalists in the villa this summer, have gone from strength to strength following some rocky moments on the show.

Indiyah and Dami are moving in together next week

In fact things are so good they’ll now be living under the same roof permanently and are looking forward to their first Christmas together.

Speaking exclusively to the Sun at last night’s ITV Palooza, Indiyah confirmed: “Yep, we’re moving in next week!”

Dami added: “Very excited. It should be fun to spend Christmas together, it should be lit.”

And revealing the secret to their relationship so far, Dami said: “Not taking everything too seriously. You argue here and there, but at the end of the day you just come back laughing, that’s it. If you have that you’ll be fine.”

The pair haven’t been on as many double dates with their co-stars as they’d have liked due to busy work schedules, but they’re hoping to get some in the diary.

Indiyah said: “So I think when things calm down a bit, there’ll be so much room for that. But literally, we have not even had a chance to breathe to even do that.”

The duo recently returned from a trip to Iceland, their fifth holiday in just two months.

They did various outdoor activities including sledge buggy driving and exploring ice caves in Geysir.

In September, the duo jetted off to Palma before electing to fly abroad to the likes of Paris, Ibiza and Dami’s hometown of Dublin in October.

Indiyah sizzled in a bikini whilst holidaying in Palma in September

The pair first met in the Mallorca villa on the ITV2 dating show

