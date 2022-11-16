Lucy Alexander sends love to Jonnie Irwin and ‘beautiful family’

“We just have love, affection and respect for our friend and colleague of so many years, the wonderful Jonnie Irwin. We’re thinking of you, Jess and the boys x.”

Fellow TV presenter Jenni Falconer posted: “Sending love and thinking of you all.”

Jonnie’s diagnosis will come as a devastating shock to his co-presenter of six years on A Place In The Sun, Scarlette Douglas.

The popular TV star is currently a campmate on the hit ITV show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

It’s been revealed that Scarlette will not be told of Jonnie’s terminal illness while she is in the jungle.

Strict rules in camp prevent contestants from receiving news about the outside world unless it involves direct family members.