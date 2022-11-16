Madonna’s daughter looks vision of her mother in sheer bodysuit

Lourdes Leon, 26, showcased her phenomenal figure last night as she posed in a sheer black bodysuit, leaving very little to the imagination.

Madonna’s daughter showed up in the eye-catching outfit at the opening of the Mugler Couturissimo Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday evening.

She wore the eye-popping ensemble in tribute to the late designer Thierry Mugler, who died in January this year.

Lourdes’ look highlighted her assets and small tattoos with the bodysuit’s low-cut neckline.

She accessorised with a chunky cross-silver necklace and silver rings while adding height with a pair of strappy black heels.