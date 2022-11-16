Man Utd ‘do not accept’ two Ronaldo claims in explosive interview

“That was the thing that surprised me most, to be honest. Nothing changed. Even the gym, even the technology, the chefs. They have stopped in time, which surprised me a lot. I thought I would see different things but, unfortunately, I’ve seen many things that I used to see when I was 20 years old. At United, the progress was zero.”

According to Sky Sports, the lack of respect from Ten Hag and absence of investment from the club’s owners are the two elements in particular that United ‘do not accept’ from Ronaldo’s fiery interview. Now approaching the final six months of his contract, the 37-year-old is widely expected to flee Old Trafford in January.