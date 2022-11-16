Man Utd have ’15-day window’ to sign Maguire replacement Kim

Ten Hag is already making plans for the future despite spending a club-record £220m this summer on the likes of Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez. The success of those signings, however, means that the 52-year-old boss will be entrusted with a further injection of cash to spend.

The Dutchman wants Kim to partner Martinez in a new-look backline after deciding to sell Maguire in January once the 29-year-old has returned from the World Cup. The club captain has started only five matches in the Premier League after losing his place to Martinez.

United are hoping to recoup some of the £80m fee they paid to sign Maguire from Leicester in 2019, which remains a world record for a defender. And with interest from Leicester City and Newcastle United, United could be encouraged to move for Min next summer to move a step closer to completing Ten Hag’s overhaul.