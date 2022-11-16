Manchester crowned one of world’s best destinations

Tom Hall, vice president at Lonely Planet, said: “Everyone at Lonely Planet is thrilled to have Manchester included in Best in Travel 2023.

“Manchester’s urban dynamism combined with a fascinating history and cultural scene makes it an exciting pick.

“Next year is going to be a great one in Manchester for cultural happenings like the reopening of Manchester Museum, the launch of the new Factory International and the chance to tour Castlefield Viaduct.

“It’s a city to experience, not just visit, so our suggested itineraries have also flagged up live music, great places to eat and drink, and street art tours and more.”

