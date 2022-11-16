Martin Lewis warns energy bill crisis to continue as Budget looms

Mr Lewis added: “I think we’re going to see targeted support again, very similar to what the current Prime Minister then Chancellor did back in May.

“There was also a blanket £400 pound help for all households, which people are receiving right now, that is paid between October and March.

“I think we’re going to see some version of that promised from April onwards or possibly over the following winter. I would like to see him do forward guidance.

“The lack of those firm plans were really debilitating for many people who are worried about their finances, and it was debilitating for people’s mental health.”