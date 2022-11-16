MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/qgG5Owht_fk

[About “Project Genesis”]



MATRIX believes that the new world of the Metaverse should be an infinitely vast space that is not controlled by anyone.

For that reason, the generation of Metaverse worlds must not be labor intensive, and we must make it so that anyone can easily and freely generate their own Metaverse worlds.

“Project Genesis” is an artificial intelligence-based automatic Metaverse world generation technology that has been developed as one of the important technologies to realize our ideal.

[Creation of new worlds simply by speaking]



Recently, AI systems that generate images from text have become a hot topic, and in MATRIX’s “Project Genesis,” we have made it possible to “create new worlds simply by speaking.”

[About video release]



We will release a prototype video of “Project Genesis” developed by our Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.”

[Issues to be addressed]



The prototype version has three main problems.

(1) It takes about 60 seconds to generate a world.



(2) High-definition image quality has not yet been achieved.



(3) It is not animated.

To meet these challenges, we are currently preparing to adjust the algorithm and expand the computational power. We will make an announcement as soon as the measures are completed.

[About the release of the beta version]



Soon be released as a beta version on our reality Metaverse platform “DOKODEMO Door (https://dokodemodoors.com/en).”

By having more people experience it, we will be able to help people feel like they are a part of the ideal Metaverse that we are aiming for, and at the same time, we will clarify the issues of “Project Genesis” and refine it until it is more sophisticated.

About MATRIX Co., Ltd.



Established in September 2020 as a subsidiary of MetaReal Co., Ltd. (formerly Rozetta). Developed Real & Social Metaverse “DOKODEMO Door” with the corporate vision of “Eliminating disparities and discrimination in the old reality, such as borders, language barriers, physical differences, knowledge gaps, and all other handicaps.”



https://www.matrix.inc

About MetaReal Co., Ltd.



Corporate mission: “Liberate mankind from the limitations of place, time, language, and the physical”

AI, AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), 5G/6G/7G (high-speed, large-capacity, multiple simultaneous connection communication), 4K/8K/12K (super-resolution video), video distribution

By integrating the latest technologies such as solutions, wearable devices, robots, and HA (Human Augmentation), people from all over the world can interact, live, work, and enjoy their lives “anytime, anywhere, and with anyone without the impediment of language.” We will realize the goal of “global ubiquitous.”

For the last two years, we have been focusing on the “Metaverse business” as a growth field, handled by our group companies MATRIX Co., Ltd. (“DOKODEMO Door”) and Travel DX Co., Ltd. (“DOKODEMO Door Trip”).

Company name: MetaReal Co., Ltd.



URL: https://www.metareal.jp/



Location: New Kudan Building, 3-7-1 Kanda Jimbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo



Representative: Junichi Goishi, Representative Director



Established: February 2004



Business description: Language barrier-free services through AI translation; planning, development and operation of VR life services