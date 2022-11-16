Matt & Colleen Had A Firm Response To Concerns About Their Relationship

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed’s relationship is one of the Love Is Blind Season 3 success stories — but not everyone has been rooting for this pair. After the cast reunion, some fans even raised concerns about abuse, based on Colleen’s body language and Matt’s outbursts on the show. On Nov. 16, Matt and Colleen responded to the concerns about their relationship, and their statement is crystal clear.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Colleen addressed the criticism. “Some of the comments are just laughable at how wrong it is or way off the mark they are. [What’s] been hard is the criticism for each of us personally, because we know each other, we know the person. And I can see the things that they’re saying about him, and he can see the things that people are saying about me. And it’s like, ‘No, that’s not true. Don’t let that get to your head [or] let that affect you. Don’t let that change you,’” she said. “We know us. But when it comes to the personal stuff, that’s what stings.”

She continued, “What’s frustrating with what people do say about our relationship is that these really harsh assumptions, that’s really tricky to talk about. And it’s just completely wrong. It’s completely not true. And it’s really sad what people are saying.”

Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix

But apparently, those close to Matt and Colleen have seen no cause for concern. “We’re just surrounding ourselves around our family and our friends who have been nothing but supportive. Not once has someone said in our lives, in our everyday lives like, ‘Oh, should we be worried or listening to these comments?’ They’ve actually just told us the same thing — be true to ourselves,” she added. “They know us, we know us, we’re fine. So I would say that’s the biggest thing that we would wanna clear up is that these things that people are saying are just absolutely not true.”

Matt also opened up about the conversation surrounding their relationship, calling it “tough.” He explained, “The first day that it really started getting nasty online with some of these accusations and stuff, like, that was tough to see. And to Colleen’s point, we know who we are. It’s unfortunate that the world doesn’t see it as that, but to some point, it is what it is. If that’s how they’re gonna feel, then that’s on them.” He added, “We know who we are and we love each other to death and we’re just continuing to do our thing. That’s a tricky topic to discuss, but yeah, it hurt being accused of some of the things that people are saying.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.