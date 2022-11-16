Matthew McConaughey Shared A Naked Picture Of Himself Eating Pickles, And Somehow The Comments Are My Favorite Part

Matthew McConaughey is many things.
He’s an Academy Award winner.
He’s 2005’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”
Really, it says it right there in his IG bio:
To celebrate National Pickle Day 2022, Matthew did as a pickle expert does: He posted a picture of himself naked in front of the fridge with a jar of pickles.
And while the picture is definitely *picklelicious,* my favorite part is the comments.
Some people were looking at the condiments.
Others were looking at something else.
From condiment jealousy…
…to complaints on the cropping.
People were generally just like, uh, what?
This woman, who was reminded of her sons.
This person loved how average the fridge was.
And this person wanted to see the pickle that’s out of the jar, if ya know what I mean…
Meanwhile, Stephen Baldwin just shared a Bible verse.
Ultimately, everyone just wanted more pickles.
Happy National Pickle Day!
