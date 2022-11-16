Max George unveils large tattoo of girlfriend Maisie Smith

Max George, 34, took to social media yesterday to show fans his new tribute to his girlfriend, Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith, 21.

The Wanted star got a huge tattoo of a photo of Maisie’s face interspersed with a lion’s face on his arm.

The loved up singer had previously made his love for Maisie public on social media by changing his Instagram bio to her handle alongside a red love heart.

However, it is not the first time Max gets an inking for a romantic partner, as he previously had his ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs’ name tattooed on his wrist.

Max, who started dating Maisie after meeting on the Strictly tour earlier this year, covered up Stacey’s name with a rose and a lion following their breakup.