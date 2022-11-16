Meet a Musician: Like many musicians, The Beatles were the inspiration Doug Baker needed

Doug Baker was 8 years old when The Beatles first appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

And from that point on, he knew what he would do with his life.

“That really settled it for me,” he said. “I’ve actually been reading a Paul McCartney biography lately, and it reminds me of how things were at the time, and how much they changed everything, as far as how musicians approach their craft.”

Baker has been performing for around a half century, has been writing a good deal of music in recent years, and also works as an instructor. Last year, he collaborated with his son Zach on the album “Navigating Life.”

In a recent interview, he spoke about soaking up different kinds of music as a college student, about his son’s percussion playing and about trying to humor an audience member who wanted to sing Johnny Cash.

How did you get your start in music?

I started playing guitar a couple of years after (seeing The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show”). I had my first combo in high school. I went to UNCG for music. My degree is in theory because that seemed to offer the most flexibility. But I just wanted to soak up as much music of different kinds as I could — avant-garde, classical jazz, whatever.

I wasn’t very job oriented, which caused problems later. But a year or so after UNCG, I got into my first semi-professional band. I played with that band for a couple of years but left because I just wasn’t into driving four, five hours to play Greenville for two hours, get paid $75 and then give half of it to a manager. I didn’t want to do that.

My last band did pretty well for about nine years. And after that, I went back to being more acoustic. And I always wrote songs, even though I was never the featured writer. I like to say that I was like George Harrison. I was playing the guitar solo and sneaking a song in every now and then.

Then six or seven years ago, I kind of realized that I wanted to write more songs, and I wanted to play them. So I started pushing myself as a performing songwriter.

Who are some of your influences?

Once again, The Beatles loom large.

Also, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys. Just the way he orchestrated the voices, orchestrated the instruments, the depth of those songs. It’s hard to believe that there are still people who only think of The Beach Boys as this surf band, when there is so much more to them.

More contemporary people, there’s Jason Isbell. There’s also the late John Prine.

How would you describe your music?

The kind of broad thing of Americana works for me, because it encompasses so much. It encompasses rock, folk, country. And there’s bits of all that in what I do. I’m thinking about the album I put out a year ago. There are downright rock ‘n’ roll songs, tender finger-picking acoustic ballads and a murder ballad.

How would you describe your creative process?

Whenever I get an idea, whether it’s a musical idea, like a guitar lick or whether it’s something lyrical, I go straight to my phone and record it. I have a guitar by the bed. If I get some chord progressions through my head in my sleep and I wake up, I grab a guitar and figure out what that is. There’s tons of 30-second clips of me playing something on my phone.

And if I don’t have anything going on, and it’s a good day to do some writing, then I look at what I have recorded. I might take that chord progression I came up with this morning, and develop that and see how that goes and go through all the little lyrical ideas, song subject ideas that I have.

There are times that I have an ear worm, and to get rid of the ear worm, I just write new words to whatever the song was, and then after I write it, I have a nice song. So, there are all kinds of ways, and I’m always trying different things.

How did you get into teaching?

Originally, it was somewhat out of necessity. I was working in music stores, but my time working in music stores came to a screeching halt, and I had to figure out what to do. The church I was attending had a music program going on, and I was offered the chance to teach there. And it kind of stuck with me. I look at teaching as part of being a musician. If you’re a musician, if you’re an artist, if you’re creating, you need to give back, you need to teach.

But I went back to UNCG to get my teaching credentials, and I taught elementary music. And I kind of realized I do better on a one-on-one basis, one at a time.

I took a big hit with COVID-19, as far as the number of students, but it’s been slowly building back up.

How did the collaboration with your son come about?

My son took up band and started playing percussion, was on the drumline at Grimsley, and he is now teaching at Grimsley and supervises that drumline. He also went to UNCG for music education.

I play most of the percussion on the album. But there was the one song, the title song, and I wanted something a little more steady, a little more solid. So I asked him if he wanted to do it, and he was down for it. He was playing a cajon on that, which is kind of the box drum you see people sit on and play with their hands.

And then when I did my CD release show in March at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, he played on seven songs.

He’s a wonderful musician and a wonderful teacher. And it’s a great thing that we were able to do this.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Probably John Hiatt. I should have mentioned him as an influence, because he’s right up there. I got to see him with the Goners a couple of months ago in Durham.

In the Americana thing, he is one of my favorite artists. And I think this would be an opportunity to learn something. I don’t look at something like this as, “Hey, this could be my big break.” I would look at this as a chance to learn something.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I’ve never done karaoke, don’t hang with people who go to karaoke places. I’m not saying I’m against it. It’s just not something that’s on my radar.

Don’t do the shower so much, but I sing in the car.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

Right now, I’ve got a little demo recording, a new song called “Around Her.” It’s the latest of three or four love songs I’ve written for my girlfriend, Rosser. She likes it when I sing it. It’s a fun little song. I’ve been told by folks that it’s very catchy.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

My very first band, this was when I was 17, we were playing at a pizza place after a football game. And there’s a guy there, an adult, nobody knew who he was. He was saying, “I want to sing Johnny Cash, I want to sing Johnny Cash.” So we’re like, “OK, sure.” And so he gets up and wants to do “Folsom Prison Blues.” Then he starts yelling, “I got my band behind me. I got my band behind me.” And we’re like, “OK, we’re done with this.” And, I’m sure he was shown the door shortly thereafter.

I joined a songwriter challenge club, where we have to write a song a week and record it and post it. And sometimes we’re told to use a word or theme. And that’s been a good challenge. Some of the songs weren’t that great. I will probably start working on another album in the next year or so, but it probably won’t be a physical album. I’ll probably just post it online.

And I’m thinking about putting a group together. There are only so many places where you can play as an old guy with a guitar. If I had a little band or a little trio that could probably open up some other places that I could play. I’m talking to some folks about that right now.