Meet Frankie and Vampy, OBX SPCA Pets of the Week





This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week is a pair of kittens named Frankie and Vampy! They are a bonded pair who are very sweet and playful. Watch this video to learn more about Frankie and Vampy.

Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm. Starting Monday August 1st we will be closed for “nap time”. Nap time will be from 1pm – 2pm Monday through Friday. The hour we are closed will give the animals some down time. OBX SPCA address is 378 Airport Road in Manteo, across from the NC Aquarium in Roanoke Island!

If you have any questions about one or our adoptable dogs or would like to be placed on a call list for specific breed or size, please call 252-475-5620 or email our Kennel Manager, Leann Saunders at Leanns@obxspca.org

Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV.

Any questions please call the Shelter and we will be happy to chat 252-475-5620.

