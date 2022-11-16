Meghan Markle criticised for ‘word-policing’ in podcast series

In each episode of her podcast series, Meghan Markle candidly discusses her personal experience with some of the labels she was branded with over the years. Speaking on Sky News Australia, contributor Megyn Kelly told the Duchess to “have some perspective” as she slammed the 41-year-old for “word-policing”.

Ms Kelly said: “Sometimes it really is you.

“You know the thing that really irritates me about her whole podcast is every week we get to dissect another word that you are not allowed to say.

“You can’t say ‘difficult’, you can’t say ‘the b word’, you can’t say [that] a woman’s ‘aggressive’, you can’t say the tiger lady, you can’t do an angry black woman.

“Well, you know what, sometimes women of all shapes, sizes, colours, whatever, it is not necessarily an ‘archetype’.”

