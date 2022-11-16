Meghan Markle criticised for ‘word-policing’ in podcast series

In each episode of her podcast series, Meghan Markle candidly discusses her personal experience with some of the labels she was branded with over the years. Speaking on Sky News Australia, contributor Megyn Kelly told the Duchess to “have some perspective” as she slammed the 41-year-old for “word-policing”.
Ms Kelly said: “Sometimes it really is you.
“You know the thing that really irritates me about her whole podcast is every week we get to dissect another word that you are not allowed to say.
“You can’t say ‘difficult’, you can’t say ‘the b word’, you can’t say [that] a woman’s ‘aggressive’, you can’t say the tiger lady, you can’t do an angry black woman.
“Well, you know what, sometimes women of all shapes, sizes, colours, whatever, it is not necessarily an ‘archetype’.”
She added: “Look what’s happening in our countries, over here people can’t buy turkeys, they are too expensive, we have got record inflation and she wants to run around word-policing everybody, have some perspective.”
Ms Kelly describes Meghan as the “least self-aware person” that she has ever “had the misfortune to encounter in public life.”
Each week, Meghan is joined by a new female guest to “explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back”.
Guests have, so far, included singer Mariah Carey, tennis professional Serena William and American socialite Paris Hilton.
Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, making her an official member of the Royal Family.
Since the couple decided to step down as senior royals in 2020, Meghan and Harry now live in the US with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
