Meghan Markle helped American families while in UK





Meghan Markle has been praised for her secret charitable gesture to help American parents while she was visiting the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. From May to July the US was hit badly by a global shortage of baby formula, leaving parents struggling to feed their children.

However, Meghan was determined to help after her friend Tyler Perry got in touch with her. On Saturday, night Mr Perry told a group of 800 guests gathered Los Angeles’s Pacific Design Center to celebrate the annual Baby2Baby Gala, which aims to raise money for children in poverty about the Duchess’ generosity. He spoke about the worldwide shortage of baby formula, and said he had been approached by an employee asking for help. Mr Perry tried to find more formula but was struggling, as were many stores across the pond.

He contacted Meghan to ask if the situation was similar in the UK, and stated that the Duchess was going into shops herself to track down formula for those in need. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves have two young children, three-year-old Archie who arrived in May 2019 and Lilibet, who was born in June 2021. Speaking about their eating habits on her Archetypes podcast with guests Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo, Meghan revealed that her children “love vegetables”. READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘deeply offended’ as King Charles brings in extra help

The Sussexes travelled back to the UK again in September, but this time it was for a more solemn occasion as they attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. It is not yet known if they will be there to witness the coronation of King Charles next spring. The event falls on May 6 2023, which also happens to be Archie’s fourth birthday.

