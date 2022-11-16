Categories
Melania Trump showed ‘signals of quietly being in charge’ with Donald


Having previously taken on the role of First Lady, Melania seems much more comfortable and even made a statement with what she chose to wear.  Judi said Melania’s “choice of outfit looked symbolic”. 

“The white skirt was a nod to the trait of appearing in white that she used as FLOTUS, which gave a very clean and almost innocent look. 

“The large polka dots are attention-seeking to suggest she is not going to be a background wife this time, with the shape of the large spots implying a sense of upbeat optimism.”



