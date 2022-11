“When you go for polka dots it’s very playful, it opens up conversation, it makes you give off a sort of warm feel.”

Tash added that the classic “colour combination of black and white polka dots” exude “elegance [and] sophistication” but the print adds “fun” and makes the wearer “approachable”.

Judi James, body language expert discussed Melania’s outfit too.

She said her “choice of outfit looked symbolic”.