Men’s Tennis Signs International Standout For 2023-24 Class – Old Dominion University

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion head men’s tennis coach Dominik Mueller announced on Wednesday the signing of Connor Van Schalkwyk from Windhoek, Namibia, as part of its 2023 recruiting class.



“Connor comes from an outstanding family, and we couldn’t be more excited to make him a member of our team,” said Mueller. “His international experience and success speaks for itself and will help him and our team for immediate success next fall. But first and foremost, Connor is a great human being that bought into our vision and wants to get better on the tennis court. We are excited to help him fulfill his potential.”



The younger brother of current sophomore Codie Van Schalkwyk, Connor has been ranked as high as 36th in the International Tennis Federation World Junior rankings. He has participated in all four Junior Grand Slam tournaments this year and has won five ITF World Junior tournament titles. He won the African Junior Championship and 2021, while following that with a runner-up showing in 2022. Van Schalkwyk is a member of the Namibian Davis Cup team.



“I chose ODU because not only do I think I can develop a lot as a tennis player, but also as a person,” said Van Schalkwyk. “The coaches, players and just everyone that I met at ODU was incredible. From that moment, I felt like this is the right place for me. Another bonus I have is playing alongside my brother which even motivates me more for us to do big things at ODU together.”





