Men’s Tennis Signs Tennessee Standout Prospect Jaxon Lamb to 2023-24 Roster – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs men’s tennis program and head coach Chuck Merzbacher have announced the scholastic signing of Jaxon Lamb, a highly-rated prospect out of Greeneville, Tennessee, and the Knoxville Racquet Club.



Lamb signed as part of the early National Signing Day which took place last week. In-state recruitment is always important to the growth of a collegiate program.



“It is super important for our program to recruit the best players in Tennessee and Jaxon has been on our radar for a few years now,” said coach Merzbacher. “He trains out of Knoxville Racquet Club and has been well coached throughout his junior tennis career.”



Lamb is rated as a four-star prospect by the Tennis Recruiting Network and is tabbed as the No. 3 prospect in the Tennessee class of 2023. Lamb is also rated by Tennis Recruiting Network as the No. 32 prospect in the Southeast and No. 107 in the nation.



“He plays a very strong junior schedule and has had significant results in both singles and doubles at all the major USTA events. He competes very well,” added Merzbacher.



“Jaxon has had quite the illustrious junior tennis career, but his best tennis is ahead of him in college. I am looking forward to working with him and seeing him contribute in both singles and doubles.”



Additional signees of the Chattanooga Mocs men’s tennis program will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the 2023 spring schedule release.

