Myanmar releases 6,000 prisoners in mass amnesty

The Myanmar military has released 6,000 prisoners including four foreign captives under an amnesty, their media has reported. Myanmar Now, an independent news outlet in the country, cited the military council as saying the prisoners had been granted their freedom due to it being Myanmar National Day on November 17.

The Irrawaddy on Twitter posted details about the four foreigners who had been granted pardon.

It wrote: “NLD (National League for Democracy) economic advisor Sean Turnell, former British ambassador Vicky Bowman and her husband Ko Htein Lin and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota are to be released by Myanmar regime in its mass amnesty on Thursday.”

The NLD is a liberal democrat political party in Myanmar that came to power following a landslide election in 2015 and was re-elected on 2020, but was overthrown by a military coup in 2021.

Aung San Suu Kyi is one of the founders of the party and served as the NLD’s President in Myanmar.