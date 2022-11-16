Need For Speed Unbound’s Licensed Soundtrack Is All About Global Hip-Hop

Like previous games in the series, Need for Speed Unbound will feature an official soundtrack of licensed tracks for when you get tired of hearing your wheels perform a burning rubber concerto. There’ll be more than 70 tracks in Need for Speed Unbound, with the playlist including A$AP Rocky, Kelvin Krash, Slowthai, Smooky MarGielaa, Thoto, and more in a collection inspired by global hip-hop artists.

“The most immediate thing that players will notice is the emphasis on global expressions of hip-hop,” senior brand manager Chase Straight explained in a Need for Speed blog post. “Nearly half of our soundtrack is non-English, putting a spotlight on art and artists that are making waves in their region of the world that we hope to give a global platform to.”