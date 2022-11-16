Netflix lets you kick off specific devices remotely on your Galaxy device

Want to kick off your friend from your Netflix account? Well, Netflix is gaining an important feature that lets users log out of specific devices remotely from any device. The feature is available on the web, iOS, and Android smartphones and is rolling out to all members worldwide.

As per the official blog, Netflix users can log devices out individually. For each device, you will see the hardware, for example, a smart TV or an Android phone. Apart from this information, users will also see the profile that was most recently used to view content on Netflix, the last time Netflix streamed something to it, and the approximate location based on the IP address.

The new ‘Manage Access and Devices’ page can be accessed by Netflix users on the web, iOS, and Android. This feature will not only come in handy to log out your friend from your account, but it could be pretty useful if you forgot to log out of the hotel’s smart TV on your vacation. All you need to do is access the Manage Access and Devices page from your account settings and remove specific devices remotely. Netflix previously provided the option to log out of all devices.

After you remove an unfamiliar device, Netflix will prompt you to change the password for enhanced security. Also, users will receive new login information via email. This feature is also important because Netflix will soon charge a fee for accessing the service outside of the account holder’s immediate household, as noted by Engadget.

So, you can simply remove the unwanted accounts and save yourself from paying extra for them. Additionally, Netflix users on low-cost or basic plans, which only allow you to use one supported device at a time, can log out of specific devices when they are not in use.