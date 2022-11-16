Netflix’s IMMORTALITY From Sam Barlow (Her Story, Telling Lies) Is Finally Available on iOS and Android – TouchArcade

Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid’s critically acclaimed FMV game IMMORTALITY (Free) has finally launched on iOS and Android through Netflix Games. It was originally announced by Netflix to release a few months ago, but was delayed on iOS and Android to ensure the best possible experience for players. The Xbox and Steam versions of IMMORTALITY released as scheduled with great reviews across the board. I’ve owned it on both platforms since around launch, but didn’t get too far because I knew I’d want to play it on iPad. One thing to keep in mind is the initial download is very small, but you are forced to download a little over 12GB to play IMMORTALITY on iOS at least. I’m not sure what the Android download size in-app is, but I assume it is similar. Watch the IMMORTALITY Netflix trailer below:

IMMORTALITY is about Marissa Marcel who made three movies. These movies weren’t released and she has disappeared. While the iOS version is about 12GB, the Xbox version is 30GB so I’m curious to see how the videos look in-game on the higher resolution iPad screen. If you have an active Netflix subscription, you can play IMMORTALITY here on the App Store for iOS and here on Google Play for Android. If you’ve not played Sam Barlow’s prior releases, check out Her Story and Telling Lies ($6.99). You can check out the game on Steam here. Are you looking forward to playing IMMORTALITY today on mobile through Netflix?