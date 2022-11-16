Nick Knowles goes ‘for a little cry’ after DIY SOS special

Nick Knowles was part of a huge team of TV and radio personalities to help a support group for young women. The presenting legend, alongside a whole host of Radio 2 presenters all chipped in to help the lives of the community called the Getaway Girls. The show was part of a BBC Children in Need special which led to emotional scenes among viewers and presenters alike.

The popular team, famed for renovating a new home or property, took on the task of rebuilding the home of Leeds’ Getaway Girls.

At the end of the successful build, the group of girls performed a rendition of their own song as all the volunteers and DIY SOS crew took time to reflect on their efforts.

Closing the show, long-running presenter Nick summarised the efforts of the latest team.

He said “Over the last 35 years Getaway Girls has been making sure that young women in this area feel empowered and safe.”

Read More: Kym Marsh speaks out on quitting Strictly Come Dancing