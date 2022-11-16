Ninja Air Fryer deals are selling out fast this Black Friday

A Ninja Air Fryer can help transform the way you make your nightly meal, offering not only an energy-efficient way to cook that helps cut down your bills but also letting you rustle up tasty fried food which is healthier to eat. It’s no wonder that research has shown air fryers are set to be one of the most in-demand items this Black Friday, and that’s already showing with a number of models on the official Ninja website sold out. Thankfully though, if you’re after the best air fryer deals and know where to look you can still grab a great deal on a Ninja Air Fryer – with Very stocking a number of options.
As part of its Black Friday sale Very has slashed the prices of a number of Ninja gadgets, with three air fryers worth pointing out.
The Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer is not available to purchase at many retailers at the moment, with the appliance sold out at Amazon and available for full price at Argos.
But if you head to Very you can get this large capacity grill and air fryer with £50 off – it usually costs £249 but is available from Very for £199.
The versatile device has six different cooking modes – air fry, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate and grill.
And with enough space in it to cook up to six burgers you can use the Ninja device to feed the entire family.
Another Ninja device available from Very for under £200 is the Foodi Max 7.2l Multi Cooker.
This appliance usually costs £229 but is available right now for £199.
The extra large multi-cooker offers a wide range of options for cooking, including an air crisp setting which offers 75 percent less fat than traditionally fried food.
But that’s not all, you can also create one-pot meals thanks to the slow cook setting, while there are also options for pressure cook, steam cook, sear/sauté, bake/roast, grill, yoghurt and dehydrate.
The device features an extra large 7.5L cooking pot for family-sized meals as well as a 4.7L cook and crisp basket.
Finally, the other Ninja Air Fryer which is available as part of the Very Black Friday sale is the Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker – which has had its price slashed from £279 to £229.
This cooker will let you make meals for up to four people and offers 11 cooking functions – pressure cook, air fry, grill, bake, dehydrate, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, yoghurt, steam air fry and steam bake.
Describing the device’s Air Fry mode, Ninja said: “Cook using little to no oil – up to 75 percent less fat than traditional frying methods. Enjoy guilt-free fried food, from golden chips and vegetable medleys to fish fingers and chicken wings.
“In Air Fry mode, you can also choose from a range of other convection and hob-style functions – Grill, Bake, Dehydrate, Sear/Sauté, Steam, Slow Cook and even make your own yoghurt.”
