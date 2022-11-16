Noles Take Down Gators, 92-77

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball (4-0) defeated the Florida Gators (2-1), 92-77, in The Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Wednesday night.

Five players reached double figures for the Seminoles, highlighted by the lethal scoring of freshman guard and reigning Her Hoop Stats Player of the Year Ta’Niya Latson. The Miami, Fla., native delivered her second 30-point performance of the season, scoring 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting along with five rebounds and four assists. The sensational freshman was unguardable all night.

Sophomore Mariana Valenzuela played big off the bench with 13 points and five rebounds. A critical point in the game came when Valenzuela ignited a 6-0 run by herself which included a 3-pointer to give the Seminoles a 78-64 lead with 6:36 remaining.

Sophomore Makayla Timpson also had a big game with 13 points and nine rebounds, taking strong ownership in the paint. Graduate guard Jazmine Massengill added 12 points with five assists while sophomore O’Mariah Gordon also had 12 points with four assists.

.@AirMariah are you being serious?? That’ll make you say 𝙊𝙈𝙂 And that’s definitely #SCTop10 FSU leads 15-7 with 3:21 left in the 1Q #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/wDHv0GFGhF — FSU Women’s Basketball (@fsuwbb) November 16, 2022

FSU was able to generate 17 fast break points and shot 50.7 percent for the game, including a tremendous 60.7 percent in the second half. A 14-1 start to the fourth quarter is what helped FSU break away from its longtime rival, out-scoring the Gators 23-14 in the final frame.

It was the first time the Seminoles hung 90+ points on the Gators in 10 years, last doing it in a 98-67 win in 2012.

UF’s Kirsten Deans had a strong game with 23 points while Leilani Correa had 22 of her own. UF out-rebounded FSU 42-34 but was out-scored in the paint 50-28.

Florida State will travel to face Houston on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. ET at the Fertitta Center.