North Korea fires ballistic missile towards South Korean waters

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, “North Korea launched an unknown ballistic missile into the East Sea”.

They said that the launch came on Thursday, but added no further details, according to The Independent.

The launch comes only hours after North Korea’s foreign minister threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to US activity in the region.

Foreign Minister Choe Son Hue warned in a statement that a recent US-Japan-South Korea summit accord would leave the situation on the Korean peninsula “more unpredictable.”

