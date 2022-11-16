Norwegian Cruise Line marks Debut in Haifa

Norwegian Cruise Line celebrated a new milestone as Norwegian Epic became the first of its ships to homeport in Haifa, Israel.

The 4,100-passenger ship will embark on an open-jaw 11-day voyage to five countries includingTurkey and Italy.

Nick Wilkinson, NCL Regional VP for Israel, Middle East and Africa, said: “The Israeli market is hugely important to us, and we know that our Israeli guests have been longing for embarkations out of their country.”

Norwegian Epic will sail a variety of 10-, 11- and 12- day sailings in December 2023 as well as in March and October 2024.

It calls at Ashdod, Limassol Rhodes, Patmos, Piraeus Naples, Livorno, Venice (Trieste) and Civitavecchia, as well as Split in Croatia.

NCL further announced that Norwegian Viva, the second Prima Class vessel, will offer open-jaw voyages from Istanbul, Haifa and Piraeus in summer 2025.