Note-writer told to ‘get a life’ after scolding man for his parking





A man has shared a passive-aggressive note he received for parking on a road “which has no restrictions”. Typed up and laminated, the note complains about the driver parking near some shops, which according to the author is only for “residents and customers”.

Although crammed full of “pleases” and “thank yous”, the overall tone of the letter is passive-aggressive and has become the subject of ridicule. In disbelief, the driver shared a photo of the note on his local community Facebook group, reports Hull Live. It read: “Please can you not park outside of the shops, as this is for shop customers and residents to park on a weekend. You live on Beverly [SIC] Road, Hessle. Please can you park on your property. Thank you.” In the caption, the driver posted: “Thank you for the note this morning. There are no restrictions and Boothferry Road is a public highway. My car is taxed, tested, and insured so I can park overnight on a public highway where there is a space.”

Those in the community group could not believe what they were reading and felt that whoever was behind the note was completely overreacting. One person quipped: “I’d be inclined to park there more often now.” A second commented: “Need a bit of work on the scissors, the bottom’s a mess!” Finding it equally ridiculous, someone else wrote: “Shame they don’t know how to spell Beverley!” Another added: “Omg who did this as if they have a laminator and went through that much effort…”

A user commented: “Park where you’re legally allowed and where there is a space near your home and if that is near or in front of the shops do it. Sod whoever did the note, they need to get a life.” Someone else claimed to have first-hand experience of this kind of behaviour himself, perhaps even from the same person. He wrote: “We parked there once for a day whilst me and a lad went in one van to work. Came back to a note. Week after, we went working away for a week so left the car there all week. She chased my mate when we went back for the car!”

