Categories
Sports

Novak Djokovic granted visa to play in Australian Open after three-year ban overturned


Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will be able to play in next year’s tournament after he confirmed on Wednesday he had been granted a visa to travel.

The 35-year-old Serb, the most successful male player in the tournament’s history, missed this year’s tournament after he was deported over his failure to have a Covid-19 vaccine.

Former world No 1 Djokovic was originally barred from the country until 2025, but that decision has been reversed.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday,” Djokovic, whose deportation dominated the build-up to this year’s Australian Open, said after his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals in Turin on Wednesday.

“It was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post Australia obviously.

“I could not receive better news for sure – during this tournament as well. Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slams. I made some of the best memories there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic opens up on the challenges he has faced this year after being banned from the Australian Open because of his anti-vaccination stance.

“Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, hopefully have a great Australian summer.”

Tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed earlier this month that Djokovic would be welcome in January if he could get a visa, but that Tennis Australia was unable to lobby on his behalf.

In July Australia scrapped a rule that required international travellers to declare their Covid vaccination status, and Djokovic said in October he had received “positive signs” about the status of efforts to overturn his ban.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: