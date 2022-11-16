Novak Djokovic granted visa to play in Australian Open after three-year ban overturned

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will be able to play in next year’s tournament after he confirmed on Wednesday he had been granted a visa to travel.

The 35-year-old Serb, the most successful male player in the tournament’s history, missed this year’s tournament after he was deported over his failure to have a Covid-19 vaccine.

Former world No 1 Djokovic was originally barred from the country until 2025, but that decision has been reversed.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday,” Djokovic, whose deportation dominated the build-up to this year’s Australian Open, said after his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals in Turin on Wednesday.

“It was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post Australia obviously.

“I could not receive better news for sure – during this tournament as well. Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slams. I made some of the best memories there.

“Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, hopefully have a great Australian summer.”

Tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed earlier this month that Djokovic would be welcome in January if he could get a visa, but that Tennis Australia was unable to lobby on his behalf.

In July Australia scrapped a rule that required international travellers to declare their Covid vaccination status, and Djokovic said in October he had received “positive signs” about the status of efforts to overturn his ban.