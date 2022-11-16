NWA EDITORIAL | After decades, devoted investigators and science help to identify murder victims

Mysteries have always intrigued people. That’s what they do, whether it’s one solved by Sherlock Holmes or an ancient riddle, like the carefully placed rocks of Stonehenge, that raises questions and sparks the imagination.

These days, people listen to podcasts that detail real-life mysteries, some solved and some for which they’re still looking for answers. There’s a cottage industry of sorts in the podcast world of dramatically telling the stories of unsolved murders.

Why? Because people have a curiosity about all sorts of things that defy answers. It’s at the root of science, but it’s not surprising the nonscientists of the world want to figure out some mysteries, too.

That urge is at the heart of detective work as well, but in a far more serious way. Lives, and often someone’s liberty, are involved. And families long for answers in a much more heartbreaking way. It’s not a form of entertainment at all. It’s tragedy that has shaken their lives to the very foundation. When it comes to missing and murdered people, answers can’t end their sorrow, but they can sometimes bring some peace.

And even when families aren’t involved — because some people don’t have those kinds of ties with their kin — it just seems right and honorable when an anonymous body can be given the respect of the name bestowed on them at birth.

With all that in mind, we’re astounded by the recent announcement that at least part of the mysteries of three unidentified Benton County murder victims whose remains were found as far back as 1981 — 41 years ago — had been solved.

Previously, they’d only been known among investigators as John Doe, Bone Woman and Lake Man. Today, the fictitious names have been replaced with real ones: Fred James “Jamie” Grow, Donna Sue Nelton and John Douglas Rollins Jr.

The missing ingredient to solving these mysteries was forensic genetic genealogy. It is science that was unavailable decades ago, unable to help detectives back then to determine whose bodies they had recovered.

Grow’s body was found in a wooded area near Garfield in 1981. He had been shot.

Nelton’s remains were found in 1990 in Maysville. The body had been set on fire.

Rollins’ body was found in a weighted down sleeping back in Beaver Lake in 1996.

Investigators at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office had tried for years to figure out who the three people were, without success. Lt. Hunter Petray decided to give genetic genealogy a try. To read the original story detailing the effort, visit https://bit.ly/3X52vTu. Between the science and further detective work, enough new information was developed to lead to conclusive identities for the three bodies, which can now be delivered to families for burials or cremations.

Two of the cases, Grow’s and Rollins’, remain unsolved as far as who committed the crimes. Nelton’s case is closed. Investigators connected her death to a man who later went to prison on a life sentence. The man died there.

These identifications were decades in the making. They could have easily been forgotten. We’re thankful for the work of investigators on unclosed cases, no matter how long they’ve languished. Sometimes the answers are just waiting for science or technology to catch up.

Petray told a reporter more than 14,000 people are listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. With dedicated investigators and advances in science, perhaps that list will get shorter, and more of those still wondering can have their questions answered.