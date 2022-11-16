ORCA Computing Hires Per Nyberg as Chief Commercial Officer

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2022 — ORCA Computing, the full-stack photonic quantum computing company based in London, UK, bolsters its management team by hiring High-Performance Computing (HPC) and quantum specialist Per Nyberg as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Nyberg is a well-known figure in advanced computing having spent 17 years at the supercomputing leader Cray where he became Vice President with responsibilities for global commercial strategy in artificial intelligence, cloud, and industry vertical markets. Per joins ORCA Computing from Quantum Machines, the Quantum Orchestration Platform provider, where he held the position of Vice President, Strategic Markets and Alliances.

His appointment comes during a stellar year for ORCA Computing following multiple orders of the PT-Series quantum computers including the first sale of a quantum computer to the UK Ministry of Defence and being awarded a record £11.6 million grant from the UK government to build a quantum data centre of the future.

Based in Montreal, Nyberg will report to CEO, Richard Murray. His appointment to the management team follows Michael Piraino who joined OCRA Computing as Chief Strategy and Development Officer in 2020; further augmenting the commercial and execution experience in the company’s leadership in addition to its world-class technical expertise.

Richard Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of ORCA Computing commented: “Per is a hugely experienced business development executive and one who is also able to get hands-on and make things happen. It’s a combination of these two qualities which makes him a great addition to the ORCA team.

He added: “Per will lead our go-to-market efforts that will engage in long-term partnerships, helping partners take their first steps into quantum, and then assessing the short and long-term opportunities for fully integrated quantum infrastructure.”

Per Nyberg, CCO, of ORCA Computing commented: “ORCA Computing is an incredible company. Its cutting-edge photonic technology and unique quantum memory are already creating traction with customers and the wider industry. The company has huge potential and I’m delighted to be working with Richard and the team to lead our global commercial strategy to drive and accelerate our growth.”

ORCA Computing is developing a full-stack, photonic quantum computer. Its multidisciplinary team of quantum scientists, engineers and computer scientists is devising unique hardware and architectures. These will change the face of high-performance computing and networking, from near-term applications in machine learning to universal fault-tolerant systems.

The ORCA platform is the first to include a ‘quantum memory’ allowing quantum computers based on single photons (units of light) to become scalable. Photonic quantum computing does not require complex engineering such as advanced cryogenic cooling and vacuum.

The ‘quantum memory’ storage of quantum information also reduces errors so that fewer components are needed. This allows ORCA to build computers in optical fibre without silicon processing since silicon is unreliable, highly expensive and prone to failure.

