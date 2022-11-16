Overwatch 2 November 17 update delayed release time and patch notes





Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has announced a new release date and launch time for the delayed November update. Originally scheduled to launch on Tuesday, the mid-season update was pushed back after Blizzard discovered a critical issue. The update now has a November 17 release date on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. According to Blizzard, the patch has a 7pm GMT UK launch time.

The upcoming Overwatch 2 update will make a variety of balance changes to heroes such as Kiriko, D.va, Zarya, Genji and Sombra. Perhaps even more exciting is that Blizzard will finally bring back fan-favourite character Mei. Mei was disabled at the end of October, after Blizzard discovered a rather interesting bug with her Ice Wall ability. “We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach unintended locations. “We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15.” In a post on the Overwatch forums, Blizzard confirmed that the update will also include Incentives and Perks from post-season Overwatch League Viewership, as well as the rotation of cosmetics in the Overwatch League shop. You can see the early patch notes including balance changes below…

Overwatch November 17 update patch notes balance changes… Sombra • Hack ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds • Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the effect • Hacked damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25% Dev Comment: With Sombra’s rework, she gained a lot more damage to help account for the reduced ability lockout duration of Hack. This has proven to be too deadly for a flanker with easy access to the enemy backlines. We’ve also changed the damage output of Tracer, Reaper, and Genji in the 5v5 format. She can also no longer channel hack on an already hacked target as feedback indicated the reduced cooldown combined with hacking from stealth proved to be too frustrating for many players. This is essentially a per-target cooldown that enables Hack to keep its current 4 second cooldown for potentially hacking multiple targets. Genji • Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24 • Shuriken damage reduced from 29 to 27 Dev Comment: Genji is a Hero that has greatly benefited from the move to 5v5. Changing to a single Tank and the reduction of crowd control has meant Genji has had less obstacles in his way, however he hasn’t received tuning updates since he wasn’t actively in the meta until launch (something also informed by our general preference to avoid preemptive adjustments when possible). We also saw that, in early beta tests, other flanking Heroes such as Tracer and Reaper were also significantly more effective in OW2. These changes will bring Genji more in line with the other flanking damage heroes.

Zarya • Barrier duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds • Barrier cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds Dev Comment: Early player sentiment predicted Zarya as one of the weakest solo tanks in 5v5 though her high damage potential and barrier uptime have proven to be extremely effective. For opponents, feedback has indicated this can feel as though Zarya has very limited windows of vulnerability, which feels difficult to deal with when combined with her ramping damage potential. These changes will reduce the barrier uptime, making it slightly more difficult for her to gain energy and will provide enemies with more time to deal damage to her. D.va • Fusion Cannon spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75 • Boosters impact damage reduced from 25 to 15 Dev Comment: D.va ended up feeling too deadly after the last round of changes given how resilient she can be with the improved Defense Matrix. Both our stats and high-level player feedback regarded her as not effective enough before that compared with other tanks, so this is a partial revert to establish some middle ground there. Kiriko • Swift Step invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds Dev Comment: This invulnerability window is primarily intended to help avoid instantly dying to something unseen after teleporting through walls, but it ended up being a little too long and led to some confusion when shooting at Kiriko

