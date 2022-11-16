Overwatch 2’s Latest Patch Has Been Delayed, Leaving Mei Unplayable

Classic Overwatch hero Mei hasn’t been playable in Overwatch 2 for over two weeks now, and Blizzard has just announced that it’ll need a couple more days to fix the bugs that affected the character. The patch that will bring Mei back into the game is now scheduled for Thursday November 17 at 11 AM PST.

Mei was temporarily removed from the game at the end of October, due to a bug that affected the hero’s Ice Wall ability. While the issue was scheuled to be fixed in a patch on November 15, Blizzard has now delayed the fix, due to extra work required to “resolve a critical issue.”