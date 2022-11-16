OVO Energy offers £50m support package helping 15,000 customers

“By working with partners like StepChange and Trussell Trust we can continue to ensure those facing hardship from the rising cost of living are supported this winter and beyond.”

Phil Andrew, Chief Executive at StepChange Debt Charity, said: “The cost of living crisis has been a shock to household finances, and those on the lowest incomes have been hit the hardest as the price of energy, food and fuel has increased rapidly over the past year.

“The support that continues to be offered to its customers by OVO is invaluable, particularly as we approach the winter. Our own research has revealed 45 percent of UK adults have found it difficult to keep up with household bills and credit commitments in the last few months.

“This demonstrates how important it is that firms step up to provide a similar level of support which protects the most vulnerable consumers from falling into problem debt and financial hardship during this crisis.”

To date, as part of the package OVO has provided customers with over 450 electric throws each day, over 1,700 free smart thermostats and 1,150 free boiler services.