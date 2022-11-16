Paramount Network Again Gives ‘Yellowstone’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through November 13.

Paramount Network’s hit drama Yellowstone, now in its fifth season, is No. 1 for a second week in a row.

Paramount Network is joined by its cable peer Hallmark Channel, which gives some love to its original movie The Royal Nanny — part of its “Countdown to Christmas” programming block — in second place, plus Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which celebrates its original movie Our Italian Christmas Memories in fifth.

The rest of the ranking is filled out by two traditional broadcasters: Fox, which generates excitement for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar in third, and ABC, which hypes the 2022 CMA Awards in fourth.

Notably, Yellowstone scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (122) in the ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Yellowstone (opens in new tab) , Paramount Network

Impressions: 921,972,277

Interruption Rate: 1.83%

Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,971,549

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $8,316,356

2) The Royal Nanny (opens in new tab) , Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 302,875,967

Interruption Rate: 3.50%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,693,915

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $328,976

Impressions: 295,844,334

Interruption Rate: 1.11%

Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,454,229

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: 279,265,509

Interruption Rate: 1.57%

Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,387,390

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $848,329

Impressions: 223,364,239

Interruption Rate: 3.29%

Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,234,453

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo’s spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■