PARSIQ Introduces Web3 Support Package to Build the Future with the Community

PARSIQ, an instant Web3 data provider, thinks that on-chain transactions are the way of the future, and it adheres to a straightforward strategy. Its logic was brought into clear light over the course of the preceding week, and it is now time for the industry to take a position for what it believes in.

PARSIQ is aware that there are a variety of outstanding projects now underway that have been severely hindered as a result of the repercussions of recent market trends. Since many of these projects still have promising prospects, PARSIQ is moved to offer assistance to them. In addition, the firm cares about the founders, workers, investors, and communities associated with these projects, as well as the industry as a whole.

In order to assist projects that are in the process of development on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Avalanche, PARSIQ will offer the most advanced blockchain data solutions available on the market today. This support package from PARSIQ comes with a free PARSIQ premium account, access to the Tsunami API, accessibility to all public data lakes, the possibility to develop data lakes using its SDK (which will be released soon), product support, and validity for one year after approval.

Industry-leading Solutions To Support Web3 Projects

PARSIQ is a comprehensive data network that can be used to build the backend of virtually any Web3 decentralized applications (dApps) and protocols. The firm’s Tsunami Application Programming Interface (API) makes it possible for blockchain protocols and their clients (such as protocol-oriented dApps) to access both real-time data and historical data. The following are some of the solutions that are included in the support package provided by PARSIQ:

1. Tsunami API

The Tsunami API has been developed for Web3 Protocols and dApps that require information immediately. It was created to serve data for billions of transactions that take place across several blockchains. Through the utilization of Tsunami, gaining access to Web3 data has never been easier, quicker, or more effective.

2. Real-time Data

Users will receive data from the blockchain as it happens in real-time. PARSIQ offers a live stream of the events that are taking place on the blockchain as they are taking place.

3. Historical Data

Users can query data from previous events that had been placed on the blockchain, narrowing the results down to a specific block or a set of blocks.

4. Raw Data

PARSIQ also offers raw data, with the exception that the data has been simplified to make it more easily readable, indexable, and usable.

5. Data Lakes

Users are able to gain access to helpful statistics and aggregated data with the use of a Data Lake, which enables these users to appropriately support and drive critical business and corporate choices.

PARSIQ’s NFT Data Lake For NFT-specific Data

In contrast to the Tsunami API, which gives users instant access to raw blockchain data for the sake of additional modification, Data Lakes are bespoke integrations of dApps and protocols, each of which has its own distinctive internal logic already applied. Therefore, third parties that are interested in these dApps and protocols will have a method to retrieve the data connected with them through these dedicated APIs for the Data Lake.

As an illustration, PARSIQ‘s NFT Data Lake has been designed to accommodate NFT-specific data. Because of this, PARSIQ has produced a specialized and unique pool of data that will instantly make sense to any platform that is looking for information that is exclusive to NFTs. Platforms such as IQ Protocol, which rely on speedy and effective access to data particular to NFTs, will find that this Data Lake is absolutely necessary.

PARSIQ’s NFT Data Lake has already cordoned off and indexed all the data for users, so whether they want to verify and trace ownership, examine transaction histories, show NFTs, or any number of other things, they can do so with ease. NFT Data lake’s support is now available for Ethereum, with PARSIQ planning to add support for other chains soon.

Interested parties can fill out PARSIQ’s short application form and a member of the PARSIQ team will be in touch with them.