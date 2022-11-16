Paul McCartney Names The Beatles Song He’s ‘Gotta Do’ on Every Tour Because It’s ‘Such Fun’

Paul McCartney is fortunate enough to have many recognizable songs from The Beatles and his solo career. with which his audiences can interact. “Hey Jude” is a song he wrote with The Beatles that features a lengthy ending people can easily sing along to. While McCartney has been performing the song since the late 1960s, he still performs it on every tour because it’s “such fun.”

Paul McCartney wrote ‘Hey Jude’ for John Lennon’s son

Paul McCartney | Ken Ishii/Getty Images

“Hey Jude” debuted in 1968 as an A-side single with “Revolution.” Paul McCartney wrote the song for The Beatles after John Lennon and Cynthia Lennon separated. In an interview with GQ, McCartney said he wrote “Hey Jude” to comfort Lennon’s son, Julian. Initially, the song was titled “Hey Jules,” but he later changed it.

“John and his wife Cynthia had divorced, and I felt a bit sorry for their son, who is now a child of a divorce,” McCartney explained. “I was driving out to see their son and Cynthia one day, and I was thinking about the boy whose name’s Julian. I started this idea ‘Hey Jules. Don’t make it bad. It’s gonna be ok,’ like a reassurance song. So that was the idea that I got driving out to see them, I saw them, and then I came back and worked on the song some more.”

Paul McCartney performs the Beatles song on every tour