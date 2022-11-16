Pensioners urged to check eligibility for £4,800 payment

Older Britons claiming the state pension are usually hit hard when prices rise and with inflation hitting the highest in 40 years many could struggle over the next few months. On its website, the DWP is urging “anyone who is unsure of what they are entitled to, to do a benefit calculation to see if there is anything they can claim”. One of the most underclaimed benefits is Attendance Allowance which is given to people over the state pension age with a disability or medical condition.
According to the DWP, around 3.4 million pensioners are estimated to be eligible for Attendance Allowance.
The payment is intended to help with extra costs a physical or mental disability or illness can have and the aim of the benefit is to help older Britons stay as independent as possible and in their own homes for longer.
People can use the money they are given to pay for anything which can help their everyday lives, it could be used on taxis, bills, food shops, or paying for a cleaner.
Attendance Allowance is paid at two different rates and what someone is paid is dependent on the care that is needed and not the disability.
READ MORE: Barclays offering homeowners up to £2,000 to improve energy efficiency
They could also receive a Council Tax reduction, however, they must approach their local council to find out whether they can claim this.
Attendance Allowance claimants are also eligible for the Government’s Christmas Bonus, which is awarded to people on certain benefits during the qualifying week – usually the first full week of December.
The Christmas Bonus is a one-off, tax-free, automatic £10 payment made before just Christmas.
To make a claim, Britons need to fill out the Attendance Allowance claim form online and send it through the post.
Britons are able to download the Attendance Allowance form, known as the AA1 form, on the GOV.UK website.
Once a claim is sent, someone should receive written confirmation within 14 days from the DWP confirming they have received the application.
After eight weeks a decision letter should be received informing someone whether their claim had been successful.
Source link