Peyton List Talks “Cobra Kai” And Her New Movie “The Friendship Game”

9.

During Season 5 of Cobra Kai, Tory seems like she’s ready to put all of the messy things behind her. If the series is renewed for a sixth season, how would you want her story to play out?

I really do want her to put everything behind her and keep up what she’s been doing. She’s been handling a lot. I hope there’s a lot less on her plate. But I do hope that she can make amends with people and continue that. And just try to control her temper a bit more.

BuzzFeed: Earlier this year, I asked Mary Mouser [who plays Sam LaRusso] if Sam and Tory could ever be friends and she didn’t think so, but how do you feel?

At first, I remember being with Mary and someone asked that question. I cut her off and was like, “No, sometimes there’s people who will just never be able to be friends. There’s just too much that’s happened.” But I was younger when I started the show and when I said that. Now that time has passed, I’ve realized how things can heal and change and how petty boy problems can be. I mean, it was more than that too. Obviously, she accused [Tory] of stealing and all kinds of horrible things. But I think that it can be put aside because they’ve been through a lot together. Someone recently commented something that I really thought was interesting. It was a fan, and he said, “It seems like these girls are just fighting over these boys to get each other’s attention. It’s almost more about each other than it is about the boys.” And I was like, “Well, at the end of the day, maybe they just really like to fuck with each other. Maybe they just really like each other.” Not in a romantic way, but like they would be such a badass friendship pair.

BuzzFeed: Yeah, they’d be a pretty unstoppable duo.

Yeah, like, maybe they should just be single, focus on themselves, and focus on each other. Yeah, Tory did break into her house, but things happen!