Poland hails UK alliance as ‘paramount’ for countering Russian threat

Mr Kuchciński told Express.co.uk: Polish-British relations have a number of angles and understandings when you look at them.

“Despite various different forms that the UK is currently not in the European Union, I strongly vouch for the Polish-British relations.

“Especially now because of the Russian aggression on Ukraine these relations are paramount.

“They’re super important, and I know that the British prime minister and the Polish Prime Minister do constantly speak about fostering of these relations right now.”



