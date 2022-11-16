Poland hails UK alliance as ‘paramount’ for countering Russian threat

Rishi Sunak reaffirmed Britain’s close alliance with Poland in a phone call with Polish president Andrzej Duda on Wednesday after two people were killed after a missile landed near the border with Ukraine. Britain’s offer of support to Poland comes on the back of growing economic and military cooperation between London and Warsaw. Express.co.uk was hosted in Warsaw last week and heard from Marek Kuchciński an influential politician from Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party about the importance of the British-Polish partnership for Europe.
Mr Kuchciński told Express.co.uk: Polish-British relations have a number of angles and understandings when you look at them.
“Despite various different forms that the UK is currently not in the European Union, I strongly vouch for the Polish-British relations.
“Especially now because of the Russian aggression on Ukraine these relations are paramount.
“They’re super important, and I know that the British prime minister and the Polish Prime Minister do constantly speak about fostering of these relations right now.”
JUST IN: Russia pundit demands ‘children’ sent to front to avoid having to pay pensions to widows
“Not only that, Poland, UK and America are those three countries that are supporting Ukraine in it’s defending itself from the aggressor, it’s not only that those three were the three countries supporting Ukraine the most
“But also for the alliances of Europe with the United States and with Canada and with other players.”
He told Express.co.uk “We strongly want a balance of various powers and various influences in Europe to some extent to counterbalance the German dominance or the German and France alliance.”
“And it’s not just in the EU, it’s the whole cooperation it is the whole development from the Caspian Sea to Gibraltar of the whole wider region.”
In his phone call with President Duda, Mr Sunak is said to describe Poland as a “close ally” and offered condolences over the loss of life.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “[Rishi Sunak reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Poland as a close ally and expressed condolences for the victims and their families.
“President Duda updated on the Polish investigation efforts, and the prime minister offered any assistance needed to urgently establish what happened.
“The leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue coordinating with our international partners, including Nato allies, on the next steps.”
Source link